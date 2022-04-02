Newport Police are alerting Oregon businesses to be on the look out for suspects attempting to pass portions of $1 million in fake money.
On Thursday, March 31, Newport Police oficers were dispatched to a report of a car break-in at the north end of Newport. The owner of the vehicle reported that approximately $1,000,000 (one million) dollars in fake prop/movie money, among other items, was taken.
The prop/movie money was in $10, $20 and $100 denominations. The fake money is clearly marked “For Motion Picture Use Only” and “Copy." The prop/movie money is very similar to real US currency and similar prop/movie money has created issues for local businesses in the past.
Newport Police are warniing local businesses and the public about the fake money that could begin circulating, and asking business employees to be diligent, especially in light of this theft, in the proper identification of any currency they take.
Aside from the obvious print warning that the currency is for Motion Picture Use only, it will also feel different from authentic US currency, according to police.
If anyone has any information about the theft of the prop/movie money or any of the other items taken in this theft, you are asked to contact Newport Police Officer Jon Humphreys and refer to case #22N-00610, at 541-574-3348.
