We invite you to the Columbia County Home & Garden Show presented by The Chronicle and The Chief and sponsored by InRoads Credit Union.
The Home & Garden Show is one of Columbia County’s biggest family-oriented events of the year. Due to Covid-19, the last two shows were canceled. The show reemerges this spring will a varied line-up of special guests and events.
Join us on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Pavilion at Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens, Oregon. Parking is free. Admission is $3 at the door, or stop by InRoads or The Chronicle to pick up free tickets.
This year, D.I.Y. with InRoads is bringing Special Guest Shannon Quimby to the show on Saturday, April 23 for two live demonstrations. Shannon, with a worldwide television audience, is a well-known DIY expert, photo stylist and interior designer. Catch her on Create with Quimby on CBS, KOIN News AM Extra.
Also featured this year, kw Professionals Keller Williams Realty On The Plaza in conjunction with National Property Inspections and Guild Mortgage present Shred a Tree Day, Saturday only, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Show attendees who bring in documents to shred will receive a free tree plant, while supplies last.
OSU’s Columbia County Master Gardener Association returns to the show with a series of speakers both days. The association's booth will be a place to go to get your gardening questions answered.
The 2022 Columbia County Home & Garden Show will feature a variety of local and regional vendors offering the latest information and products and a festive weekend of activities to enjoy.
