The Oregon Legislative Emergency Board has approved $9 million to help low-income families with affordable housing and child care.
The funds will go towards the Early Learning Affordable Housing Co-Location pilot program to support gap financing for affordable rental housing projects that are co-located with child care or early learning centers, according to a release from the Oregon House Democrats.
“Parents of young children – especially single moms and women of color – can struggle to maintain steady work without affordable housing or child care,” Representative Ricki Ruiz (D-Gresham) said. “This is an opportunity for us to drive down the cost of living and provide economic stability for Oregon families so children can learn in safe environments without interruption.”
The co-location pilot program is designed to make it easier for low-income families and communities in poverty to access critical resources by eliminating barriers and creating supportive networks.
A report this year from the Low Income Investment Fund and ECONorthwest on behalf of Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) and the Early Learning Division (ELD), showed co-locating child care and early education with affordable housing can make neighborhoods more family-friendly, improve family’s economic growth, promote healthy child development, all while responding to the severe housing and child care shortages.
“Too often low-income and BIPOC communities face compounding inequities that make it nearly impossible to live healthy and fulfilling lives – from lack of housing and child care to inadequate transportation or healthy food,” Representative Andrea Valderrama (D-Outer East Portland) said. “I’m excited to see how this pilot program helps to break cycles of poverty and ensures people in need have community and are connected to much-needed resources.”
Currently, Oregon needs 30,000 more child care slots to meet base demand, as well as 600,000 new housing units over the next two decades. Co-located developments will look to address these needs, according to the release.
The approved funding will go to OHCS, which has partnered with ELD to implement the pilot program.
The E-Board made the approval Friday, Sept. 23 during its regular meeting in Salem.
