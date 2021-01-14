A Columbia County teenager has been charged with burglary, rioting and criminal mischief —accused of causing over $46,000 in damages— at a downtown Portland demonstration on New Year's Eve, according to Portland police.
The 15-year-old Vernonia boy was booked into a county juvenile detention center two weeks ago on the charges, in addition to having a warrant for sexual assault, police said.
Portland police declared the New Year's Eve gathering of between 80-100 demonstrators a riot after some people in the crowd became violent. Fireworks were launches at the Federal Courthouse and the Justice Center, and at least two Molotov cocktail-style firebombs were thrown, police said.
Area businesses were damaged and burglarized, including two Starbucks and jewelry stores, according to Portland police.
Police said surveillance footage from several locations showed the Vernonia boy committing crimes, and police have identified him as being responsible for over $46,000 in damages at multiple locations in downtown Portland. It is not specified the exact damage the boy is accused of causing.
Authorities served a search warrant Tuesday to search for the clothes the boy wore on the night of the incident, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.