On November 29 artists across the nation are banding together to offer holiday shoppers what organizers call something special, unique and hand-crafted this holiday season.
The Artists Sunday project is designed to help artists survive and thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic by using virtual awareness.
Columbia City Bonny Wagoner has joined the movement with her drawings and paintings featuring the Pacific Northwest.
According to the organizers website, consumers are inundated with Black Friday shopping messages from large retailers during fall holiday season, while art and craft sales cross the country are fragmented down to the individual level, with many individual artists struggling to be heard. Until now there has been no unified voice, which leads to limited consumer awareness of artists.
What is this project?
Artists Sunday is a unified rallying cry, a national movement & marketing message, uniting individual artists and communities across the country in a singular effort. A vocal voice of 1,000’s across the country. All promoting the giving of artist-created gifts during the busiest shopping weekend of the year.
Artists Sunday is a free national marketing campaign encouraging shoppers to purchase from artists, and give unique, original items as gifts for the holiday season. Organizers said they provide a free comprehensive marketing toolkit to artists, enabling them to "generate buzz and awareness."
The organizers said they do not take a commission from any artists sales.
For more information, visit https://artistssunday.com
