Local artists will display their artwork during the Pacific NW Glass Guild Open Studio Tour and Sale from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Marvelous Mosaic Fine Art, 64535 Columbia River Highway in Deer Island.
Owners Kory and Rachel Dollar are offering an inside look at their stained glass mosaic, fusion, and vitrigraph art studio that primarily focuses on artists connections and empowerment through art, with a one year anniversary celebration. The event will include seven guest artists, hot glass demonstrations, free kids projects, and art sales.
Kory said her passion for creating art comes from the environment she was raised in.
“Art with community is the best gift that my parents gave me,” she said. “Growing up, we created anything and everything we wanted. I was surrounded by artistic people in my life, guiding my creative path.”
Kory said It is important that her grandchildren and future generations value the art creations after she is gone.
“I am hopeful that my studies in the glass field will bring value to others wanting to explore my ideas further and continue to develop my concepts into the future,” she said.
The art display and studio tour will follow all state and city guidelines for COVID-19 mask regulations.
For more information, visit www.pnwglassguild.org/event/open-studios-portland.
