The St. Helens School District has released new details concerning the return to in-person instruction Monday, April 19, for middle and high school students.
The district has sent out a handbook to families to help students adjust during the return to class.
St. Helens High School Principal Dr. Katy Wagner lists a number of protocols and procedures that follow state pandemic guidelines that include:
Students will need to screen daily using our Cleared4School app before leaving home for the day. This will help expedite our screening process at school and ensure we are tracking any symptoms and follow public health protocols.
Students are assigned specific locations to enter the building. This assignment is based on the location of your 1st class of the day.
•Grab ‘n Go breakfast will be available at the assigned screening locations to enter the building.
•No food or drink is permitted to be consumed during regular class time. Breakfast may be eaten in your Enrichment classroom. Pre-filled water bottles may be brought from home.
•We are now a closed campus. Students may not leave campus during lunch. You may bring a lunch from home or a free lunch will be provided in your assigned lunch location. School-provided lunch counts will be taken during Enrichment each morning.
•Movement around the campus will be limited and similar to testing days. This is to help monitor physical distancing and contact tracing.
•Lockers will not be accessible. All personal belongings must be carried in your backpack.
•At the end of the school day, students may pick up their lunch/breakfast for their asynchronous day at our exit checkpoints
For more information, contact St. Helens School District at 503-397-3085.
