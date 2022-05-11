It's back to normal at St. Helens City Hall.
The city's website and email systems are back up following a disruption earlier this week.
On Monday, May 9, the City of St. Helens became aware the city's website was down and various city departments were not receiving external emails.
"After doing research, our St. Helens I.T. staff discovered that the issue was occurring with the company that provides the City’s domain registrar service," a release from the city states." Monday evening that company announced that they were hit with a ransomware attack which encrypted server disk files that impacted domain registrar service to their customers"
The city release said the attack did not directly impact any information, files, emails, or citizen information hosted on the City of St. Helens network.
"St. Helens data is still safe and secure," the release reads. "As of 6:35 a.m., Wednesday, May 11, our City of St. Helens website and email service is restored and appears to be fully functioning. Our I.T. staff will continue to test and monitor our website and email throughout the day. We will update you if anything changes."
