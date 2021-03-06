The following information has been sent to parents from the St. Helens School District concerning an adjustment of the district's in-person instruction plans.
Governor Brown announced Friday, March 5, that later next week she is taking executive action to ensure all public schools provide access to in-person instruction.
We anticipate the order will require school districts to return all elementary to in-person instruction on or by March 29 and all secondary students on or by April 19.
As a school district, we are excited to begin to have students return to in-person instruction in our hybrid model. The St. Helens School District had planned for students Pre-K – 1st grade to start back to in-person hybrid learning on March 8, 2021. Our tentative plan, pending positive metric numbers, was for 2nd – 3rd grade students to return on March 29 followed by our 4th -5th grade beginning April 12 and finally our Middle and High School students returning on April 19 the start of the fourth quarter.
With today’s announcement, the district will make a minor adjustment by starting 2nd - 5th grade students on March 29, while still adhering to our initial plan of providing in-person hybrid instruction to Pre-K through 1st grade students on March 8, 2021. Students in Middle and High school will return to in-person hybrid instruction on April 19, 2021, as planned.
Students attending St. Helens Virtual Academy (SHVA) will continue in that program unless they request to transfer to the in-person hybrid model.
We have learned so much this past year about our district, staff, students, and community. We have found out just how strong we can be if we all work together. As a district, we appreciate the dedication and flexibility of our staff and the resilience and creativity of our students. We are very proud of the way our community has approached and adjusted to all of the changes that the pandemic has caused.
In the end, it is about our students and their success. As a district, we all want our students back in school where they can learn, grow, engage and develop into successful adults.
For more information, contact the St. Helens School District at 503-397-3085.
