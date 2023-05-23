The City of St. Helens is hosting a waterfront project information session from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Wild Currant Catering, 201 S. 1st Street, St. Helens.
The meeting is intended for businesses and residents in the project area to hear an update from city staff about the upcoming construction schedule and impacts.
City staff will give a brief presentation on the project, and there will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.
Topics will include the summer construction schedule, detours and traffic plans, parking in the Riverfront District, summer events, and business resources and support during construction.
Questions about the meeting can be sent to the city’s project team at waterfront@sthelensoregon.gov.
