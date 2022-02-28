The City of Scappoose is seeking an interested citizen who resides within the city limits to serve as a member of the Scappoose City Council. The term expires Dec. 31, 2022.
Citizen Interest forms are available online at http://www.ci.scappoose.or.us or at Scappoose City Hall located at 33568 East Columbia Avenue. If you have any questions please contact Susan M. Reeves, City Recorder, at 503-543-7146, ext. 224.
Please mail, drop off, email (sreeves@cityofscappoose) or fax 503-543-7182 your completed Citizens Interest Form by 4 p.m. March 28, 2022.
Interviews will be held at the April 4, 2022 City Council meeting, starting at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Scappoose City Recorder Susan M. Reeves at 503-543-7146 ext. 224. Fax: 503-543-7182.
