The St. Helens School District (SHSD) has scheduled four district listening sessions with Superintendent Stockwell.

The second session is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight, Feb. 2 at Plymouth High School, 470 North 16th Street in St. Helens.

The sessions are "part of our ongoing efforts to be responsive to our community and gather valuable feedback," a release from the SHSD states.

The listening sessions are designed to be open-ended without an agenda so that the community may provide feedback about what is going well in the district and what are challenges to overcome, according to the release.

The first listening session was conducted in October.

For more information, call the St. Helens School District at 503-397-3085.