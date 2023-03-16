The Oregon Legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee has scheduled a series of public hearings about the state budget.
Members of the public will have the opportunity to testify at each of these scheduled hearings regarding their perspectives and priorities around the state budget.
The series of hearings will start on April 8, at Portland Community College- Sylvania Campus. Members of the committee will take public testimony from community members from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.
To testify, members of the public will be able to access sign up links on the Ways and Means Committee’s webpage on OLIS, the legislature’s website. Sign up links will be available online in the next week.
Public hearings schedule
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, April, 8 Portland
Portland Community College - PAC Auditorium, Sylvania Campus
12000 SW 49th Ave, Portland
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 Newport
Newport Performing Arts Center
777 W Olive St, Newport
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 Roseburg
Umpqua Community College
1140 Umpqua College Rd, Roseburg
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 Ontario
Four Rivers Cultural Center
676 SW 5th Ave, Ontario
(Ontario is in the Mountain Time Zone.)
All hearings will be open to the public and members of the press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.