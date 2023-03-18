As Oregon heads into spring, heavy rainfall and snow melt are expected to follow, which may lead to flooding in Columbia County and across the state.
The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (ODFR) urges homeowners and businesses to consider protecting their properties with comprehensive flood insurance, which offers many benefits during natural disasters.
Flood insurance provides peace of mind to property owners that they are protected from the financial devastation that often accompanies natural disasters. Floods can cause extensive damage to homes and businesses, including structural damage, loss of personal property, and even displacement from their home. With flood insurance, property owners can focus on recovering and rebuilding without the added stress of financial burden, according to the ODFR.
Most homeowners, renters, and business policies do not cover flood damage. However, you can buy flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and some private insurers, according to Oregon Insurance Commissioner and Director of the Department of Consumer and Business Services Andrew Stolfi.
“Many people assume that their homeowner’s insurance policy will cover damages from a flood, but that is typically not the case,” Stolfi said. “Flood insurance is a separate policy that provides coverage for damages caused by flooding, and it is important for homeowners and businesses to evaluate whether to have this coverage to protect their investment.”
Flood insurance policies can be tailored to meet the specific needs of each customer, providing options for building coverage, contents coverage, and replacement cost coverage. In addition, excess flood coverage is available for those who need additional protection above and beyond the standard policy limits.
DFR encourages property owners to consider flood insurance as a crucial part of their disaster preparedness plan.
“Don’t wait until it’s too late to protect your property from flooding, or any kind of disaster,” Stolfi said. “With a flood insurance policy, you can have solace knowing you are prepared.”
For more information about flood insurance and other natural disaster preparedness, visit the ODFR’s website.
