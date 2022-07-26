The City of St. Helens is providing a public cooling center during the current heatwave.
The St. Helens Public Library, at 375 S. 18th Street, will act as a cooling center location until 8 p.m. tonight, July 26.
"The St. Helens Public Library and the Columbia Center lobby will remain open for full browsing, check out, and computer use during these times," a release from the City f St. Helens states. "A water bottle filling station and restrooms are available. At this time, only ADA service animals are permitted in the Library.
The city encourages the public to visit the St. Helens Public Library if you do not have air conditioning at home.
While the National Weather Service is currently forecasting temperatures to begin gradually cooling off, St. Helens remains under a Heat Advisory and Air Quality Alert until 9 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
The city release gives the following safety recommendations.
- Stay indoors and in an air-conditioned room when possible.
- Drink plenty of fluids.
- Check in on friends and neighbors.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Resources
Heat safety information is available from the Red Cross at: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2022/safety-tips-to-follow-when-extreme-heat-occurs.html.
Monitor weather alerts for St. Helens through the National Weather Service at https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=45.8597&lon=-122.8132
Look for weather updates anytime 24/7 online at thechronicleonline.com.
