Four out of five work zone crash victims are not the workers, but the drivers and their passengers traveling through the work zone areas, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
When drivers are speeding and not paying attention, hazards could catch them off guard and cause a crash, ODOT officials said in a release.
The two most common causes of work zone crashes are inattention and speed.
ODOT lists numerous reasons why exceeding work zone speed limits can be hazardous:
- Traffic patterns may change day to day.
- Roads may be rough, uneven or covered with debris.
- Temporary lanes may be narrow with abrupt edges.
- Roadside equipment may obstruct views.
ODOT says that work zones are dangerous even when workers are not visible.
Distracted driving and driving faster than the speed limit reduce the necessary reaction time to avoid a crash. ODOT urges drivers to slow down, stay alert, avoid distractions, put down the phone, and pay extra attention to orange signs, cones, and barrels on the roadway.
For more information about work zone safety, go to ODOT's website at:www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Safety/Pages/Work-Zone.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.