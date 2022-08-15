Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson has announced that she has the required voter signatures to qualify for the November General Election.
In a release to the media, Johnson and her supporters said they will deliver the signature petitions to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office in Salem at noon Tuesday, Aug. 16.
As an independent candidate running unaffiliated from any political party, Johnson needs to collect 23,744 signatures to be certified for the ballot.
Earlier this summer, Johnson had placed a large sign in Scappoose urging voter support and she held a signature gathering event at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
