An iconic large flag that normally flies over the Columbia County Courthouse in St. Helens has been disabled.
"Early this morning, high winds caused the big flag's rope to break," a Facebook post reads on the Columbia County site. "The county's General Services Department is sourcing a replacement rope for the flagpole, but it will be a few days before you see the big flag flying above the Columbia River again."
The big flag is a high wind, commercial-grade nylon flag that measures 50 feet by 30 feet and weighs over 40 pounds.
No word yet from county officials about when the rope will be replaced and the flag flying again.
