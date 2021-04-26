Organizers have announced the COVID-19 pandemic has forced cancellation this year of the bi-annual Black Tie & Blue Jeans summer fundraiser.
The event will now be held on even numbered years with the next fundraiser scheduled for August of 2022. The time, day and location have yet to be announced.
Planning for the event begins nearly a year in advance and the lock-down has encumbered those efforts, a release from the organizers states. The organization still intends to award scholarships this year using reserve funds and private donations.
“Since the last Black Tie & Blue Jeans in 2019, our organization has presented 25 Chance to Become Scholarships to Columbia County students totaling $125,000,” Columbia Learning Center Board Chair Marion Christensen said.
The $5,000 scholarship can be used by students at an accredited college or trade school. Since its inception in 2000, the Columbia Learning Center has awarded 264 Scholarships totaling $1,320,000 to graduating seniors from all five Columbia County High Schools.
The Chance to Become scholarship is aimed at students who would most likely not apply or be eligible for typical scholarships for a variety of reasons. It may be awarded to a student having a special talent or who has overcome challenges or has stood out for a unique reason that does not lend itself to typical scholarships.
"As the name suggests, the purpose of this scholarship is to give a student the chance for a higher education that they may not have otherwise," Christensen said.
“Funds for this scholarship fund come from private, anonymous donors as well as from the proceeds of our fundraising event, Black Tie and Blue Jeans," Board member Luanne Kreutzer said. "The Columbia Learning Center will be awarding another 12 $5,0000 scholarship to 2021 graduates throughout Columbia County.”
Columbia Learning Center is a locally based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
To help support The Chance to Become Scholarship, donations may be sent to The Columbia Center, P.O. Box 1094, St. Helens, Oregon 97051.
For more information, visit chancetobecome.org.
