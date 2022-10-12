The City of St. Helens is preparing to break ground in November 2022 for its first major infrastructure project as part of the City’s ongoing efforts to redevelop and transform the St. Helens waterfront.
The Streets and Utilities Extension Project is focused on improving key streets and intersections that already exist in the city’s historic Riverfront District and extending utilities onto the City’s 24-acre Riverfront Property, according to a release from the city.
The project, which was launched in 2021, will set the groundwork for future public amenities and private development on the Riverfront Property. The City is interested in partnering with private developers who can build a mix of commercial and residential uses on the site.
The Streets and Utilities Extension Project will improve the safety of existing intersections, create inviting pedestrian connections in the Riverfront District, and increase parking in the area, according to St. Helens Public Works Director Mouhamad Zaher.
“This project is a game-changer for our beautiful city,” Zaher said. “It will transform our community in three major areas: infrastructure, transportation, and livability. Aging infrastructure will be addressed by upgrading our water and sewer systems, in addition to installing a new pump station. The safety of pedestrians and commuters will be enhanced by redesigning intersections and sidewalks and improving rights-of-way. Finally, we are connecting and enhancing the community’s access to the St. Helens waterfront through a safe and innovative engineering design.”
Construction efforts will first be focused on the South 1st Street and St. Helens Street intersection. This intersection serves as a gateway to the city’s historic Riverfront District, welcoming residents and visitors to local businesses, government buildings, and the sites of major community events, the release states. The intersection’s new design will improve traffic flow, create safer pedestrian crossings, and install benches and other amenities.
In addition to the South 1st Street and St. Helens Street intersection, the Streets and Utilities Extension Project will also:
- Redesign South 1st Street and Cowlitz Street intersection
- Extend Cowlitz Street onto the Riverfront Property with a roundabout feature which will connect seamlessly to the upcoming Riverwalk Project and Columbia View Park improvements scheduled to begin later in 2023
- Redesign Strand Street to improve traffic safety and create a plaza above Columbia View Park which will serve as a vendor space for events such as 13 Nights on the River
- Extend South 1st Street to the Tualatin Street stairs and create a pedestrian-friendly intersection which will serve as a trailhead for a bluff trail
- Create a bluff trail along the west side of the Riverfront Property that extends from South 1st Street to Nob Hill Nature Park and Plymouth Street
- Extend underground utilities through the Riverfront Property to prepare the site for solicitation of a private development partner(s)
- Fill in gaps in existing sidewalks and create landscaping
The Streets and Utilities Extension Project is anticipated to take two years to complete. Construction will take place in a phased approach over the two years to allow for street detours and to minimize construction impacts to area residents and local businesses.
“We want to create a cohesive riverfront that unites the core of our existing Riverfront District to new development,” St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh said. “By doing so, we can support our existing local businesses while building a strong foundation for future development.”
The Streets and Utilities Extension Project is one of two infrastructure projects that are focused on redevelopment of the Riverfront Property. The other project is the Riverwalk Project. Phase I of the Riverwalk Project is expected to break ground in the summer of 2023. Phase I will expand Columbia View Park onto the Riverfront Property, construct a new amphitheater stage in the park, and construct the first phase of a public walkway and boardwalk along the edge of the Columbia River.
Groundbreaking Ceremony
The St. Helens community is invited to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the Streets and Utilities Extension Project at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. The ceremony will be held at the South 1st Street and St. Helens Street intersection. More information will be available closer to the date of the event.
Local Impacts
The City of St. Helens is committed to supporting local businesses and residents impacted by this project. In partnership with the St. Helens Main Street Alliance, City staff will begin direct outreach to area businesses and residents in mid-October. The City will host business and neighborhood meetings before and during construction to share information about the project and listen to concerns. Any area residents or businesses with questions can email waterfront@sthelensoregon.gov.
Stay Informed
The City of St. Helens has launched a Waterfront Redevelopment newsletter to keep community members informed about project information, construction impacts, and timelines. Subscribe to the newsletter on the City’s website at www.sthelensoregon.gov/waterfront/page/waterfront-redevelopment-newsletter.
Project information can also be found on the City’s website at www.sthelensoregon.gov/waterfront/page/streets-and-utilities-extension-project. Follow the development here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
