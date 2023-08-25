Ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day Aug. 31, Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH) is partnering with Columbia County Public Health and others to host an overdose awareness event Aug. 26.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in McCormick Park and will feature live music, a drum circle, food, Narcan training and information, a candlelight vigil, a raffle, and guest speakers. CCMH and its partners hope the event will be educational and break down some of the biases around drug abuse and mental health, according to CCMH Peer Supervisor Candi Balabon.
“[The event will] let people know that this is everyday people, this is normal people, this could be you, this could be your family. This is happening everywhere; it’s not just here; it’s not just there, it is everywhere,” Balabon said. “It’s an epidemic.”
According to Oregon Health Authority (OHA) data, poisoning/overdose was one of the three leading causes of death in Columbia County each year from 2017 through 2021. In 2021, of the 24 deaths due to overdose/poisoning, 18 were a result of “other and unspecified drugs” and “narcotics and hallucinogens.”
Fentanyl crisis
The epidemic that Balabon referred to is the alarming rise in fentanyl use and overdoses that have occurred as a result.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the CDC website. Doctors prescribe pharmaceutical fentanyl to treat severe pain, especially after surgery and for advanced-stage cancer. Its illicit form is often added to other drugs to make them more potent, cheaper to make, and more addictive.
“We’re in a fentanyl epidemic; it is so cheap. Fifty cents a pill, you can get a fentanyl pill. It’s very easy to access; it’s very cheap,” Balabon said. “It’s not just in Columbia County, it’s not just in Multnomah County, it’s everywhere, and everyone is using it. They’re putting the fentanyl into the meth, into the marijuana, into all these other things that people don’t even know that they’re actually getting the fentanyl.”
Balabon wants to educate people on the impact of the drug and overdoses in general. Balabon said that everyone knows someone who is using the drug, and it affects people across all demographics.
The variable rates that fentanyl is cut with other drugs are part of what makes it so dangerous. One fentanyl pill may have a higher dose than others, and this is a result of the distributors not having any regulations on how they manufacture the drug in its illegal form.
One of the life-saving measures that CCMH and Columbia County Public Health are making available is Narcan and training people on how to use it.
“Not always are these people going to call the police either. They don’t want the police at their house when they’re doing drugs. They don’t call 911, they just Narcan them,” Balabon said. “We do all the Narcan training for whoever wants it. We give out a lot of Narcan, we always tell them, ‘Call 911 first, then give them the Narcan,” but they don’t always listen.”
Fentanyl is the number one cause of overdoses in Columbia County and in Oregon more generally, according to Balabon. The potency of the drug makes it dangerous for users and also for those around them. Balabon said she’s heard of cases where children or dogs have to be administered Narcan after they mistakenly ingest fentanyl pills.
“It is like the worst epidemic I’ve ever seen,” Balabon said. “It’s all walks of life, this affects everybody. If it doesn’t affect you personally, it will be emotionally, and financially.”
The financial impact arises through users needing emergency services or ending up in jail when committing crimes.
Treatment
Balabon is a Peer Supervisor and has been recovering from addiction for more than ten years. One of the barriers facing people battling addiction today is the lack of support in Columbia County. There is a large percentage of people who want treatment, but in Columbia County, there is very limited access to treatment centers.
While CCMH and other organizations do their best to get people the services they need, Balabon said that there is a shortage of treatment and detox beds readily available. For people looking for these services, CCMH works with them to try and get them services, but that usually means getting them to facilities in Portland or Power House Detox in Otis, Oregon.
After patients spend time in a detox facility, Balabon said that the next step should be moving to a residential facility that can provide in-patient treatment.
Unfortunately, Columbia County only has one residential facility, which is Pathways Residential in St. Helens. Balabon said that the facility’s capacity is 17. There is a waiting list for the 90-day program, and Balabon said that the facility has been “really full” recently.
When people are done with treatment, Balabon said that transitional housing, or “sober living,” is the next step. In Columbia County, there are two sober living facilities. One is the Oxford House in St. Helens which has five beds. The other is a house opened by Iron Tribe, which also provides five beds.
“That’s ten beds in the whole county, for people to actually go to sober living when they’re done with treatment, which is what you need, right? It’s a process,” Balabon said. “You start out with detox; then you go to treatment, then you go to transitional housing, sober living, and then you go out on your own, and you’re working a job. It’s kind of a process, I went through it myself.”
Overdose awareness is about educating people and breaking down the stigmas that are associated with mental health and substance abuse. Balabon said that the best long-term investment that can be made is to support treatment and housing for people going through these crises. Something that is important to understand is the relationship between mental health and substance abuse.
“No one just goes, ‘Oh, I’m just going to be a drug addict.’ There’s other stuff going on in there. We’re self-medicating because of trauma; Trauma unresolved, maybe generational trauma, maybe childhood trauma,” Balabon said. “You self-medicate so that you don’t have to deal with it and work on your mental health. Most people who use have mental health issues.”
Find more information about Columbia Community Mental Health and its services at https://www.ccmh1.com.
