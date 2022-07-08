Columbia County fire districts will establish a summer open debris burn ban beginning at 1 a.m. Monday, July 11.
The fire districts include Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Scappoose Fire District, Oregon Department of Forestry, Clatskanie Fire District, Mist-Birkenfeld Fire District, and Vernonia Fire District.
The burn ban affects private, county, state, and local government lands within the fire districts of Columbia County’s boundaries.
"It is anticipated that summer weather patterns will dry wildland fuels and increase the risk for fire spread, these weather patterns also bring the risk of lightning and increase fire activity in the area," according to a release from the fire agencies. "The burn ban is intended to reduce human fire starts by restricting some activities related to forest operations and open burning."
Recreational fires will be allowed within the landscaped footprint of a residential yard as long as recreational fire regulations are followed. Recreational fires must be in designated fire pits:
- Can be no larger than 3 feet in diameter with flames not to exceed 2 feet in height and should be a minimum of 25 feet from any combustible material.
- Only clean, natural wood that is short enough to fit within the fire pit is allowed to be burned.
- Recreational fires must be attended at all times by a responsible, sober, non-impaired adult with suitable on-site fire extinguishing equipment such as a working garden hose.
- Burning of garbage, yard debris, construction material including processed wood is not considered recreational burning.
- Backyard barbecues including charcoal and propane power units are allowed.
Open burning of yard debris will be prohibited as of July 11, and until further notice. Open burning within the city limits of the fire districts are regulated by those local government entities.
"We are encouraging the public to avoid recreational fires on dry, windy days when fires are more likely to escape," the fire agencies release states. "Fine fuels such as green grass can easily ignite when the humidity is low and winds are strong. When drier weather conditions result in a more significant fire hazard, recreational burning may be more tightly regulated or banned completely."
Penalties
The penalties for violating the open debris burning ban will vary by the authority having jurisdiction, according to Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District Fire Chief Jeff Pricher.
"If the fire occurs on Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands, ODF may impose a penalty based on ORS and their policies," he said. "If the fire occurs in fire district protected areas, the penalty will most likely be up to the fire district's ordinance. This could be in the form of a violation fee or a cost recovery fee."
Cost recovery means the actual costs of suppressing the fire, including the fire apparatus costs, water, foam usage, administrative time preparing the bill, and damage to equipment and employee costs of all the employees suppressing the fire and involved with the response.
Depending on the severity of the fire, both the fire districts and ODF may jointly impose a penalty, according to Pricher.
Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage may result in fines and individual financial responsibility. Commercial burning such as slash burns regulated by the Oregon Department of Forestry will be closed.
Resources
For more information regarding campfires, recreational burning and debris burning visit websites at:
- Clatskanie Fire: https://www.clatskaniefire.org/
- Columbia River Fire & Rescue: www.crfr.com
- Mist Birkenfeld Fire: https://www.mistbirkenfeldrfpd.org/
- Oregon Department of Forestry: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/aboutodf/pages/mapoffices.aspx
- Scappoose Fire District: https://www.srfd.us/
