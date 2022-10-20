The fire districts of Columbia County including Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Clatskanie Fire District, Mist-Birkenfeld Fire District, Oregon Department of Forestry, Scappoose Fire District and Vernonia Fire District met yesterday to discuss the current state of fire related activity in our communities.
Due to the prolonged summer dry season, we are extending our burn ban until further notice.
We are anticipating upcoming rainfall, a much-needed weather change for our area. However, the amount of rainfall predicted will not immediately lessen the fire danger in our region. For the burn ban to be lifted we will need cooler temperatures and additional rainfall. The Oregon Department of Forestry has the authority to end fire season and they are monitoring and will update us when that time has come. Please continue to monitor our fire districts’ social media pages for any updates.
Under the continued ban, recreational fires are still allowed unless we are in an Air Quality Ban. We encourage everyone to tarp your burn piles to keep it dry in preparation for the burn season.
Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage or requiring suppression efforts from a fire agency, may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused.
For additional information regarding 2022 fire season please visit:
https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx
ODF Fire Restriction page: (click on Columbia County when the map loads) https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/pfr.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.