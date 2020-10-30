Organizers for a local Veterans' Day event have announced cancellation of the annual tribute at McCormick Park in St. Helens.
The following is the release from the event organizers.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the continuing impact on our aging veterans and families, there will be no formal program this year.
The planning committee for this annual event – VFW Post 1440 and VFW Post 1440 Auxiliary, Oregon National Guard, City of St. Helens, St. Helens Garden Club, any many others, has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s program.
We encourage everyone interested to drop by the Veterans Plaza on November 11, 2020 and pay your respects to those men and women who have so bravely served to protect our proud nation.
During this year of discord, fear, and civil unrest, where over 225,000 people in the United States, have given their lives to a virus that has held us in it’s grips, let us all remember what our country stands for: Liberty, Justice, and Freedom for All.
