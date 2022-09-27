Candidates for two state and two local offices have been invited to participate in a South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Chamber office, 2194 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens.
The event will be open to the public, and the Chamber board of directors will present questions for the candidates.
South Columbia County Chamber President Alex Tardif said questions for the candidates have been chosen by the Chamber will be those that Chamber members consider most relevant to the business community.
“We’re the Chamber, representing business throughout Columbia County,” he said. “We’ll ask the candidates questions about issues relating to business.”
Tardif added that the board members will ask three questions for each candidate, with questions being the same for each person running for the same office.
Chamber members were urged to ask the questions that would’ create a forum that’s well received,” he said.
Candidates for Columbia County sheriff, a Columbia County Board of Commissioners position, state representative from District 31, and state senator from District 16 have been invited to the forum.
Candidates for sheriff are incumbent Brian Pixley and challenger Terry Massey. Those running for Columbia County Commissioner are Kellie Jo Smith and Kelly R. Niles. Seeking legislative positions in House District 31 are Democrat Anthony Sorace and Republican Brian Stout. Running for Senate District 16 are Democrat Melissa Busch and Republican Suzanne Weber.
After the forum, people in the audience will have the opportunity to visit with the candidates.
Voting procedures
Columbia County Elections Supervisor Don Clack said that in every election, there are voters who fail to fill out their mail-in ballots properly. He added that messages are sent to those voters, allowing them to submit their ballots correctly.
“We give people a chance to fix these things,” he said.
The Oregon Voter’s Pamphlet will be mailed to voters from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office on Oct. 12. The deadline for registering to vote is Oct. 18. Election Day is Nov. 8. As of Sept. 1, Columbia County had 41,762 registered voters. Of these, 11,996 were Democrats and 11,449 Republicans.
