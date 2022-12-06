A local business used the soft light of candles as a special moment of the season.
“For the past couple of years, we had to make the tough decision to hold off on our holiday activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Columbia Funeral Home’s Facebook post stated. “We are delighted to invite you to join us at our facility for our Candle Lighting Ceremony, which is to be followed by a reception with refreshments. The holidays can be a difficult time, especially with the recent loss of someone you love.
"We hope that by coming together, it can help to alleviate some of the heaviness this coming season may hold. Whether you choose to come or stay home, we wish you the best and are thinking of you during this time.”
The Columbia Funeral Home held its annual Candlelight Service of Remembrance at 621 Columbia Boulevard, Dec. 3.
