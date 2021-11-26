Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) has partnered with local businesses and nonprofits to help spread the spirit of the holiday season.
The following is a Facebook post from CRFR encouraging donations.
We are breaking ground on pulling out our toy inventory for this years Toy N Joy event. We are hoping the community can come together to donate new and unwrapped toys and clothing to any of our fire stations or admin office or to the following businesses as a drop location:
- City of St. Helens Recreation Center at 1810 Old Portland Rd.
- St. Helens Chamber of Commerce at 2194 Columbia Blvd.
- Edward Jones at 58563 Columbia River Highway. St. Helens
- NW Plumbing Services 58105 Columbia River Highway St. Helens
- Fibre Federal at 102 West 5th St. in Rainier
In addition, Walmart also has a tree you can pull a tag from and go shopping. InRoads Credit Union and Fibre Federal have tags to shop from also.
We are a 501c3 volunteer association, so be sure to let us know if you need a tax receipt.
We appreciate all the partnerships and welcome more with local businesses and all the donations that support our community, the CRFR Facebook post states.
