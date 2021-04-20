Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) is marking this week, National Volunteer Week, to recognize the CRFR volunteers.
"We wouldn’t be able to do the things we do if it weren’t for our volunteers," A post reads at the CRFR Facebook page. "Any time, any hour, these members step up to serve their community and are excited to do it."
CRFR showcases one of the agency's volunteers, Ashley Murray, in the Facebook post.
Murray has been a dedicated volunteer since 2007.The following is the CRFR statement honoring Murray.
"She responds from the Rainier station and never says no to any challenge she is tasked with. She is a great EMT and expert SCBA bottle changer. She manages responding to calls around being a mom to two kids. She is always happy to help with events for our organization and around the county too. We are so grateful to her, be sure to say hi when you you see her at our next event. Thanks Ashley for being amazing, we appreciate you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.