The St. Helens Lions Club celebrated Earth Day Saturday, April 22, with a litter pickup in Columbia City.
Fifteen Lions and friends spent two hours cleaning up many city streets and a portion of Highway 30.
Club members said they appreciate the support of Columbia City Hall and Columbia City Public Works, as well as St. Helens Grocery Outlet, Starbucks and Burgerville which helped make this project a success.
