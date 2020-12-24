Nelsons’ Neighborhood Market and Deli in Scappoose is giving away free Christmas dinners from 9 a.m. today, Dec. 24, until they run out.
The meal comes with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, a roll and a piece of pie.
Nelsons’ purchased the meals through donations from the community.
Nelsons’ Neighborhood Market and Deli also gave out free meals for Thanksgiving. The store operators said they had such a great turn out that they decided to do it again for Christmas.
Nelsons’ Neighborhood Market and Deli is located at 33666 E Columbia Blvd. in Scappoose and can be reached at 503-987-1758.
