Oregon State Police troopers have partnered to bring Christmas join to a region family.
The following has been posted on the OSP Facebook page.
Troopers and staff out of the St. Helen's and Astoria OSP offices heard there was a family in need and Operation Jingle Bells was hatched with the help of the Mean One!
Donations were gathered by all of the employees along with members of Grumpy's Towing and the @TheGGGGrinch to make one family's Christmas just a little brighter.
