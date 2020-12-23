A holiday partnership between Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District and the Kiwanis Club of Scappoose is wrapping up.
The annual effort community food, toy and financial donations for the community's needy families.
The following is a post from Scappoose Fire's Facebook page.
On behalf of Scappoose Fire personnel and Scappoose Kiwanis, we’d like to extend our most sincere thank you to all who donated to Share & Care this year.
2020 has thrown some serious curveballs our way. In order to continue our tradition of the Share & Care program and show our dedication, service, and pride for our community, every aspect of the program needed to be modified - from how people applied, to how people donated funds to purchase food and gifts, to how we distributed items to applicants. Two things didn’t change, however - the need and our commitment to fill it.
We wish all in our community the happiest of holidays – and look forward to serving you in the coming year. 🚑 #staysafe #scappoosefire #happyholidays #thankyou 🚒
