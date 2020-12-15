The St. Helens High School leadership class will conduct a drive through food drive for needy families from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at the high school, 2375 Gable Road.
Activities Director Noelle Freshner said the leadership class has participated in the community’s Giving Tree program for several years, but due the pandemic, this holiday’s efforts have been scaled down.
Freshner said this holiday, students Amanda Taylor and Hannah Hayduk are in charge of the food drive.
“And they have done a great job,” Freshner said.
She added that the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) has conducted a canned food and clothing drive as well for 20 years.
“Some years they have donated to the local food bank, and others they have kept the items ‘in house’ for our own students,” she said.
According to Freshner, each year the school’s Giving Tree helps between one and two local families and the high school’s Lions Den food and clothing pantry helps many students with meals, toiletry, and clothing items.
Fresher said the students efforts are inspiring.
“They fought to make anything happen,” she said. “We were thrown some curveballs and extra limitations, but in the end we are happy with the event we are doing.”
Freshener said the COVID-19 pandemic and the extended school facilities closure limited the charity events the students and school administrators were hoping to conduct to one single event.
“So we decided to pair up and make it happen together.” she said. “We are excited to get to see members of our staff, student body, and community that night. Our school’s lion will also be there and will be available for some socially distanced photos.”
For more information, call SHHS at 503-397-1900.
