The City of Scappoose celebrates its 100-year birthday August 13 and 14.
Orgniazers said this free community event open to everyone will encompass all of Veteran’s and Heritage Parks in Scappoose and may be the largest community celebration the city has ever experienced.
"After 18 months of being confined by COVID-19, it’s high time for all of us to celebrate our community with our friends, neighbors, and old acquaintances from years past," a statement from the City of Scappoose News letter reads. "Scappoose 100 will be a great opportunity to reflect on our past, enjoy our present, and embrace our future."
See the schedule attached.
Scappoose incorporated on July 13, 1921 with a population of 151. Located on the Multnomah Channel, 20 miles northwest of Portland, Scappoose derived its name from Skáppus, a nearby Chinookan village.
