Sunday, March 12, is the beginning of Daylight Saving Time.
We set our clocks back one hour at 2 a.m.
Daylight Saving Time (“DST”) is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months and changing them back again in the fall, according to the Old Farmers Almanac.
The idea is to allows us to make better use of natural daylight: moving the clocks forward one hour in the spring grants us more daylight during summer evenings, while moving clocks back one hour in the fall grants us more daylight during winter mornings.
