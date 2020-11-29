Each Christmas holiday, the Kiwanis Club of Scappoose and the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFD) partner for the Share and Care Program, a community donation drive for those in need.
"Through the combined efforts of caring community members and businesses, Share and Care can brighten the holidays for families who have special needs due to COVID-19, lost jobs, illnesses or death," according to a letter send to The Chronicle from the Kiwanis Club of Scappoose.
According the Kiwanis Club, in 2019, over 200 families in the Scappoose area received food and gifts from the Share and Care Program.
The SRFD gathers the names of the needy, helps with the collection of goods and takes care of the toys and clothing. The Kiwanis Club contributes financially, organizes and picks up the food donations, along with sorting and distributing of food boxes.
But due the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have announced that the annual donation drive has changed for this holiday season. SRFD has posted a notification of the changes on the district's Facebook page.
"Scappoose Fire is not accepting donated turkeys, toys, or other gifts due to COVID-19," the post reads. "Although we greatly appreciate the community's desire to help each other during the holidays, we must protect the community and ourselves in every way possible."
The SRFD is asking the public to consider making a donation to Share and Care via the district's PayPal account at the link below.
https://www.srfd.us/share-care
You may also mail checks or gift cards to Scappoose Fire District, PO Box 625, Scappoose, OR 97056.
