There is still time to drop off your child's letter at Scappoose City Hall that will be sent to Santa Claus.
The city hall staff has set up a special mailbox at Scappoose City Hall, 33568 East Columbia Avenue, to collect the letters from the public. City hall is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The mailbox will be available until Thursday, Dec. 16.
Santa and his helpers will send individual responses back to each child. According to Scappoose City Recorder Susan Reeves, the Letters to Santa project was launched by Scappoose Fire District years ago. The Scappoose Senior Center staff also joined the project. Reeves said this is the first year city staff has taken over the project to assist Santa.
"It is something that brings joy to kids," Reeves said. "If someone would like to hand deliver a letter to Santa’s mailbox, this is a local opportunity. Parents can take photos."
