Dozens of dedicated residents and business operators and employees teamed up with Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) to conduct the annual Toy N Joy Drive.

Loading Up!

CRFR members, Les Schwab Tire Store employees, and other community members load up a CRFR vehicle to make the Christmas gift deliveries just in time for the holiday.

The donated toys and other gifts were bagged up and delivered to local families just in time for Christmas. CRFR hosts the annual Toy N Joy Program, which is supported by a network of volunteers and the fire agency employees.

The mission is to bring Christmas presents to families in need all over Columbia County, through community donations, according to CRFR.

According to a 2019 report from Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization, 13% of Columbia County residents are below the poverty level.

