The City of St. Helens is inviting interested vendors and volunteers to participate in Citizens Day in the Park 2022.

Citizens Day is an annual community event hosted by the City of St. Helens at McCormick Park. The event is focused on strengthening community connections by encouraging people to turn off technology and enjoy a day of fun activities in St. Helens’ largest park.

Activities are family-friendly, free, and designed for a wide-age range. This year, Citizens Day in the Park will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

Vendors are welcome at Citizens Day but need to pre-register. Space is limited, and vendors are encouraged to apply for a spot early. There is no vendor fee and concession fees are being waived for this event. To promote community resources and shopping local, space preference is being given to local non- profits and businesses. Each booth is being asked to host a family-friendly activity.

To find out additional vendor information and fill out an application form, visit the City’s Citizens Day event website at www.sthelensoregon.gov/community/page/citizens-day-park.

Volunteers are a vital part of making Citizens Day a success. Volunteers are needed to assist with the event set up and clean up, welcome booth, serving food, and more.

Any groups or individuals interested in volunteering should fill out an interest form at www.sthelensoregon.gov/community/page/citizens- day-park. A City staff member will follow up with you after receiving your interest form.

The barbecue lunch is free to the community thanks to the generous donations of many local businesses. If you are interested in donating to Citizens Day, please contact Deputy City Recorder Lisa Scholl at lscholl@sthelensoregon.gov.

History

Citizens Day in the Park was first hosted in 2017. It was created by the St. Helens City Council to encourage people to meet other community members and enjoy the City’s largest park. The annual event includes a free barbeque lunch, live music, lawn games, vendors, and more.