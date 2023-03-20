The City of Scappoose invites community members to participate in making a quilt to commemorate the city’s 100-year anniversary.
The 100-year celebration was conducted in 2022.
The design of the quilt will include a large copy of the Scappoose 100-Year Anniversary logo composed of smaller quilt squares. The finished product will hang in the Scappoose Council Chambers at Scappoose City Hall.
The quilt squares will be made by the Scappoose Senior Center Quilters group and by community members who wish to participate.
If you want to donate quilt squares, you are encouraged to create a quilt block that measures 8 1⁄2 inches by 8 1⁄2 inches and represents an aspect of Scappoose History. Include at least one of the colors in the 100-Year Logo in your block. You need to use 100% cotton fabric. If you need help with fabric or design, you can get support by contacting the Scappoose Senior Center.
Drop off your completed block at Scappoose City Hall or the Scappoose Senior Center along with your name, address and phone number by July 31.
Scappoose City Hall is located at 33568 E Columbia Avenue in Scappoose. The The Scappoose Senior Center is located at 33342 SW Meadow Drive in Scappoose.
For more information, call 503-543-7146.
