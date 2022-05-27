The Scappoose School District has closed its schools for Friday, May 27.
"In light of the stark rise in staff absences and illnesses throughout our district, we find ourselves in a situation where we are not able to safely open schools, Friday, May 27," Scappoose School District Superintendent Tim Porter told The Chronicle. "We do not have enough staff, substitutes, or administrators to cover all of our classrooms and supervision needs."
It is unclear how the staffing shortage will impact the Scappoose School District following the Memorial Day holiday.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
