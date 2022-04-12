Transportation
Columbia County Public Works Department is aware of issues on the following roadways: Gilmore near Wikstrom; Alston Mayger at Mosier; Lindberg; Old Rainier past Heath; Walker from Browlnee towards Nicolai; Wonderly; Blackford; Cedar Grove near Swedetown; Colvin Road near Shroeder; Hazel Grove; Lindberg; Olson; and Potter.
According to the county road department, road crews are working to resolve these closures as quickly as possible. To report a new road issue, call Public Works at 503-397-5090.
Schools
- Scappoose School District Bus routes 4,6, and 7 are on snow routes.
- Clatskanie School District is closed Tuesday, April 12.
- Rainier (OR) School District is closed.
- Vernonia School District is operating two hours late. Classes will start at 9:45 a.m. for all schools.
- Jewell School District running two hours Late. Green bus route will be on a Snow Route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.