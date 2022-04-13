Closures / Delays Wednesday April 13 The Chronicle Apr 13, 2022 Apr 13, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Image by James Yang / The Chronicle SchoolsScappoose School DistrictBus routes 4,6, and 7 are on snow routes. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Online Poll Would you like to see more natural hiking trails in Columbia County’s cities? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest Chronicle E-Edition featured exclusive SHC E-Edition for 4-13-22 Latest Chronicle E-Edition featured exclusive SHC E-Edition for 4-13-22 MORE Featured Articles +2 News Home & Garden Show: Teen vendor to bring Kaya’s Kritters News Rapid Decline: Oregon's jobless rate at 3.8% +4 News Photos / Where We Live: Local woman launches nature group for tots News New Details: Moments during deadly shooting revealed MORE Latest News News Road Challenges: County issue advisory News Legal Challenge: Environmental groups opposing NEXT rail yard plans Sports Sports: Attitudes, personalities lead SHHS girls tennis team News Closures / Delays Wednesday April 13 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Articles +2 News Home & Garden Show: Teen vendor to bring Kaya’s Kritters News Rapid Decline: Oregon's jobless rate at 3.8% +4 News Photos / Where We Live: Local woman launches nature group for tots News New Details: Moments during deadly shooting revealed +2 News Most Viewed / Undercover Operation: Local man one of several arrested in online child sex probe MORE FEATURED ARTICLES Latest News News Road Challenges: County issue advisory News Legal Challenge: Environmental groups opposing NEXT rail yard plans Sports Sports: Attitudes, personalities lead SHHS girls tennis team News Closures / Delays Wednesday April 13 News Police Blotter: Offensive physical contact MORE LATEST NEWS Connect With Us Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on! Submit Here More Featured Stories +2 Most Viewed / Undercover Operation: Local man one of several arrested in online child sex probe Most Viewed / Undercover Operation: Local man one of several arrested in online child sex probe +3 Economy: Real estate prices climbing fast in NW Oregon Economy: Real estate prices climbing fast in NW Oregon +4 Update - Photos / Weather: Snow Time! Update - Photos / Weather: Snow Time! State Park Drones: Rule comment period extended State Park Drones: Rule comment period extended Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on! Submit Here Trending This Week Articles ArticlesClosures / Delays Wednesday April 13Most Viewed / Undercover Operation: Local man one of several arrested in online child sex probeNew Details: Moments during deadly shooting revealedPark Your Phone! Distracted driving campaign, enforcementTrending / Paying Dividends: $6.3 million for local school redesignOyster Warning: Avoid raw oysters from British ColumbiaPhotos / Where We Live: Local woman launches nature group for totsIt's Not Over Yet: $7.5 million road project yet to be completedRoad Challenges: County issue advisoryUpdate - Photos / Weather: Snow Time! Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe starting at $8/month, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Click Here To View All Rates St. Helens Chronicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.