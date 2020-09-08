The following are closures and delays due to high wind warnings, wildfire smoke and heightened fire danger in the region.
Oregon Zoo in Portland is closed Tuesday, Sept. 8. Purchased tickets will be automatically refunded on the card used for purchase.
Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport
· Due to the poor air quality and multiple downed trees on our property, we will be closed today, Tuesday, September 8.
· The animals are fine. We are monitoring the air quality and conditions closely.
· We will be refunding those who purchased tickets for today. Please call (541) 283-1129
