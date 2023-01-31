Closures /Delays

Scappoose School District AM/PM buses on snow routes. Bus routes 2,4,6 and 7 will be on snow routes.
Online Poll
Latest Chronicle E-Edition
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
More Featured Stories
Trending This Week
Articles
- Health Alert: Oregon officials warning parents about skin cream product
- Most Viewed: Sports: SHHS wrestlers making the mats home
- Crime: St. Helens man sentenced in child pornography case
- Most Viewed / Death Investigation: Police called to local park
- Fentanyl Crisis: Use, dealing, overdoses spiking in Oregon heighten Columbia County concerns
- Trending / Shooting: One person hospitalized, another person arrested
- This Week's News
- Helping Hands: Local linemen aid California utilities
- Exclusion Day: Students with missing immunizations to be excluded from school
- To Be Repaired: Eisenschmidt Pool short-term closure
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.