Closures / Delays

City of St. Helens
Due to the inclement weather and for the safety of its employees, City of St. Helens offices will be opening at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. This includes City Hall, the Library, the Recreation Department, and Public Works locations.
The St. Helens Police Department and emergency Public Works personnel remain available to respond to calls for service. Please call 503-397-1521 for non-emergency situations and 911 for emergencies.
Schools
- St. Helens School District 2 hours late
- Scappoose School District am buses on snow routes. Busses 2, 4, 6, and 7 will be on snow routes today, Tuesday, February 14, due to ice conditions.
- Clatskanie School District 2 hours late, am/pm buses on snow routes
- Rainier School District closed
- Vernonia School District closed
- Knappa Schools 2 hour delay
- Jewell School District: 2 hours late
Colleges and Universities
Tillamook Bay Community College 2 hours late
