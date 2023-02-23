Closures / Delays

- St. Helens School District is closed.
- Scappoose School District closed. This includes all school activities and sports.
- Astoria School District closed
- Clatskanie School District closed
- Rainier School District closed
Courts
Columbia County Circuit Court closed. Matters scheduled for this date will be rescheduled or set-over for a new date and time and the court will notify the parties.
Columbia County Weather Statement
During inclement weather events, the county wants to balance the community's needs by remaining open with the safety of our employees commuting to work. As such, some of our departments are working remotely or are operating with reduced office staff today.
Before coming to see us, we advise that you call first. You can reach us at 503-397-4322.
