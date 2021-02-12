Closures / Delays

Columbia County Schools
Scappoose School District closed but operating remotely. Effective Friday Feb 12.
Clatskanie School District closed Friday.
Veronina School District closed.
Portland Community College campuses closed but operating remotely.
Government Offices
State Building Closures - Portland/Salem, Ore.: State offices in Portland-metro and Salem-metro are closed Friday. Employees working remotely will work their regular shifts and be available electronically. This announcement does not cover courts or legislative offices. Visit www.oregon.gov/das for more info.
Medical
Legacy Health: To ensure the safety of patients and staff, the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site at the Oregon Convention Center is closed Friday for vaccination appointments. If you are scheduled for an appointment on Friday, a member of our team will contact you to assist with rescheduling your appointment. We apologize for any inconvenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.