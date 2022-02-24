Closures / Delays

The St. Helens Public Library and St. Helens Recreation
Closed for the day, Thursday, February, 24, due to the inclement weather. This includes all recreation activities, including after school programming and youth basketball.
City Hall
Due to the inclement weather and for the safety of its employees, St. Helens City Hall and St. Helens Parks and Recreation will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.
St. Helens Schools
UPDATE St. Helens School District schools are closed dur to adverse weather.
Due to area inclement weather, all St. Helens School District schools are on a two-hour late start for Feb. 24.
- SHHS and Plymouth Start at 9:45 a.m.
- Elementaries Start at 10:30 a.m.
- SHMS Start at 10:45 a.m.
UPDATE Scappoose School District now closed due to adverse weather.
Scappoose School District Two-hour late start.
