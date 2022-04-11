Closures / Delays

City of St. Helens
Due to the inclement weather and for the safety of its employees, City of St. Helens offices will open late at 10 a.m. today, Monday, April 11. This includes St. Helens City Hall and St. Helens Parks and Recreation buildings, including any scheduled activities occurring before 10 a.m.
The St. Helens Police Department and emergency St. Helens Public Works crews are still available by calling 9-1-1 for an emergency or 503-397-1521 for non-emergency issues, such as a tree down in a public right-of-way.
Columbia County
Due to the inclement weather, Columbia County government offices and the State Courts will open at 10:30 am today, April 11. Updates will occur as more information becomes available. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Road Works Department will remain open.
The St. Helens and Scappoose School Districts are closed today, Monday, April 11.
Northwest Regional ESD
Washington Service Center - 2 hr delay; Columbia Service Center - 2 hr delay; Tillamook Service Center - 2 hr delay; Outdoor School - closed.
Road Closures
Cornelius Pass Road is closed between Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Highway 30 by multiple downed trees and power lines, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The road is expected to be closed all day.
OR 26 Sunset Highway is closed in both directions between OR 217 and Interstate 405 because of multiple trees down, most of them near the zoo. Crews are on the scene. There was no estimated time for the road opening.
Highway 47 at milepost 34 in the Clatskanie area is blocked due to downed trees.
Check TripCheck.com for the latest road closure details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.